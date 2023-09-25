Watch Suicidal Tendencies’ Mike Muir fall off stage while singing ‘You Can’t Bring Me Down’

Suicidal Tendencies frontman Mike Muir fell off stage during the band’s show in Ontario, California on Saturday (September 23) – watch the video below.

The hardcore punk legends were opening for US metal band Danzig when Muir took a tumble off the front of the stage at the Toyota Arena.

The band were playing their opening song of the set, ‘You Can’t Bring Me Down’, which is taken from their 1990 album ‘Lights… Camera… Revolution!’.

Footage captured by a fan shows the moment that Muir missteps as he walks near the edge of the stage. A few seconds later, with the aid of a technician, Muir is able to get back to his feet to complete the song, seemingly unaffected by the fall.

As well as Danzig, the bands Behemoth, Twin Temple and Midnight were also on the bill.

Next month, Suicidal Tendencies will play a number of shows in the US to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their debut self-titled album, including at New York City’s Terminal 5 on October 15 and two dates at The UC Theatre in Berkeley, California on October 19 and 20. The band are also scheduled to bring the anniversary celebrations to Australia with a seven-date tour in November.

Muir is the sole original member of the band in the current line-up, playing alongside guitarists Ben Weinman (also of The Dillinger Escape Plan) and Dean Pleasants, bassist Tye Trujillo (son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo) and drummer Greyson Nekrutman.

Robert Trujillo was himself a member of Suicidal Tendencies from 1989 to 1995, before joining Metallica in 2003. Earlier this month, Trujillo joined his old band on stage for a version of their song ‘I Saw Your Mommy…’, from the 1983 debut album.

In July 2022, former Suicidal Tendencies bassist Bob Heathcote passed away at the age of 58 following a motorcycle accident. Heathcote had played on the band’s 1988 album ‘How Will I Laugh Tomorrow When I Can’t Even Smile Today’.

Suicidal Tendencies’ last album was ‘Still Cyco Punk After All These Years’. Released in 2018, it was the band’s fourteenth studio album.