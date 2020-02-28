Watch Supergrass cover The Smiths’ ‘Please Please Please…’ with Johnny Marr

Supergrass were joined by Johnny Marr to cover The Smiths‘ ‘Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want’ during their Manchester show last night.

Video footage captured by fans shows Marr joining the reunited Britpop band to perform the seminal 1984 track during their show at Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse.

As the Manchester Evening News reports, Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes introduced Marr as “the nicest fucking guy you’ll ever meet” before likening the duet to a “dream”.

Advertisement

After performing the Smiths classic, Marr stuck around to help perform Supergrass’ ‘Sun Hits The Sky’ – taken from their second album ‘In It For The Money’.

The show came midway through the band’s UK comeback tour, which will conclude with two shows at London’s Alexandra Palace next week. They will also head out for festival dates at Kendal Calling and Wilderness Festival later this year.

Marr, meanwhile, recently collaborated with Billie Eilish on the Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’.

He said of the experience: “We were already working on the film when I heard Billie had done the song and that was already a good idea to me.

Advertisement

“Before I’d even heard the song, I thought it was just a smart idea and this was before all the Grammys and stuff.”

Marr added: “When I heard the song, I thought ‘this is fantastic’. It’s very brave, being very minimalist. It’s her sound, and then the trick was to Bond-ify it.”

“It was already a great song, but from a sound point of view, to Bond-ify it without doing the obvious. It’s really easy to be bombastic, so it was a case of less is more, and making it work with the film.”