Watch as Supergrass reunite for first show in nine years at Glastonbury’s Pilton Party

They've also announced a last-minute show in London

Supergrass reunited last night to headline Glastonbury‘s Pilton Party – watch footage of the show below.

It came after Glastonbury boss Michael Eavis teased that a “big, big band” were reforming for the show.

Taking to the stage before scheduled headliners Wolf Alice, Supergrass plowed through an 11-song greatest hits set, playing the likes of ‘Alright’ and ‘Pumping On Your Stereo’. No new music was played.

Supergrass played:

‘Caught By The Fuzz’

‘Mansize Rooster’

‘Lose It’

‘Moving’

‘Mary’

‘Late In The Day’

‘Richard III’

‘Pumping On Your Stereo’

‘Strange Ones’

‘Alright’

‘Sun Hits The Sky’

The band have also announced details of a last-minute show in London.

Their first show in the capital since a date at Brixton Academy in 2010, the band will play Hackney venue Oslo next Monday (September 9).

Glastonbury 2020 is set to take place on the weekend of June 24-28 next year.

Organiser Michael Eavis has recently responded to rumours that Fleetwood Mac could headline the event, after the band teased an appearance during their recent Wembley Stadium show.

Stevie Nicks and co lead the bookies odds for Glastonbury 2020, with Elton John, Paul McCartney and Madonna also heavily rumoured to be playing.

Glastonbury 2019 was headlined by Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure.

Get all the details on everything Glastonbury 2020-related here, from all you need to know about dates, line-up rumours, registering for tickets, and beating the rush for the 50th anniversary festival.