Watch supergroup L.S. Dunes’ live debut at Riot Fest

Supergroup L.S. Dunes have made their live debut at this year’s Riot Fest – watch footage below.

L.S. Dunes – fronted by Circa Survive‘s Anthony Green, with My Chemical Romance‘s Frank Iero, Coheed and Cambria‘s Travis Stever and Thursday‘s Tim Payne and Tucker Rule – announced their formation back in August.

The post-hardcore outfit made their live debut at day one (September 16) of Riot Fest at Douglass Park, Chicago, Illinois, where My Chemical Romance were headlining. They played a six-song set, featuring songs from their forthcoming debut album, ‘Past Lives’.

Check out videos of those performances below.

L.S. Dunes played:

1. ‘Bombsquad’

2. ‘Like Forever’

3. ‘Past Lives’

4. ‘Grey Veins’

5. ‘Permanent Rebellion’

6. ‘2022’

We did it live 🦂 pic.twitter.com/MPL62u5rrU — L.S. Dunes (@lsdunes) September 16, 2022

On Twitter, fans and Riot Fest dropped their own footage and images of the band’s performance – check out clips below:

this is it. my favourite ls dunes song pic.twitter.com/XGqdQwIqGr — marti frank's bestie (real) (@Ioveblindeyes) September 16, 2022

Ahead of their performance of ‘2022’ Green addressed the crowd, explaining the song’s meaning. “It’s about learning how to get through shit so that you don’t want to kill yourself every day,” he said.

Anthony’s speech before “2022” “It’s about learning how to get through shit so that you don’t want to kill yourself every day” ❤️‍🩹#lsdunes2022 #LSDUNESRIOT pic.twitter.com/CqK15OV2JM — L.S. Dunes News (@lsdunes_news) September 17, 2022

Set for release on November 11, ‘Past Lives’ will feature previously released single ‘Permanent Rebellion’. Upon its release, Iero said the track is about “taking back what’s rightfully yours”.

Following their Riot Fest stint, L.S. Dunes are set to embark on a US headline tour, including an appearance at Aftershock Festival on Saturday October 8.

The headline shows will begin at the Garden Amphitheater in Garden Grove, California, on Saturday November 12. From there, L.S. Dunes will appear at another nine venues, concluding at Ottobar in Baltimore, Maryland, on Wednesday November 30.

Full tour dates can be found below, with tickets available now via the band’s website.

L.S. Dunes US headline tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Saturday 12 – Garden Grove, CA, Garden Ampitheater

Sunday 13 — San Francisco, CA, Bimbo’s 365

Monday 14 — Los Angeles, CA, Troubadour

Friday 18 — Mexico City, Mexico, Corona Capital

Tuesday 22 — Toronto, Ontario, Velvet Underground

Friday 25 — Asbury Park, NJ, Lanes

Saturday 26 — Philadelphia, PA, First Unitarian Church

Sunday 27 — Boston, MA, The Sinclair

Tuesday 29 — Brooklyn, NY, Music Hall of Williamsburg

Wednesday 30 — Baltimore, MD, Ottobar

Riot Fest 2022 is currently under way, running until Sunday September 18 where Nine Inch Nails close out the three-day event.

The original Misfits line-up headline on Saturday (September 17), when they will perform their classic album ‘Walk Among Us’ in full.

Also featured on this year’s bill are the likes of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Ice Cube, Jimmy Eat World, The Wonder Years, Bad Religion, Jeff Rosenstock, Action Bronson, The Linda Lindas and more.