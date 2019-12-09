Loup GarouX, the new rock supergroup formed of members of Gorillaz, The Feeling and the Mercury-nominated Ed Harcourt, have shared the raw new video for their latest single ‘I Know The Truth About You’.

Past Mercury nominee, producer and Libertines collaborator Ed Harcourt is joined by Gorillaz and Senseless Things‘ drummer Cass Browne and The Feeling bassist Richard Jones to create “a visceral and vivid sonic landscape”.

The band debuted in October when they shared the visceral single ‘Painter Of Trophies’, along with ‘Sleep Forever‘ which appeared as the theme song to hit ITV2 comedy Zomboat.

Advertisement

Now, they’ve dropped the Queens Of The Stone Age, Arctic Monkeys and Mercury Rev-inspired new cut ‘I Know The Truth About You’ – which has received airplay from BBC Radio 1 and BBC 6 Music, and comes with a video directed by legendary photographer Steve Gullick.

“I love that there’s a loucheness to the sound and that it feels quite nonchalant,” said Harcourt of the song. “It’s got to have that swagger. Even in its darkness, it’s still got to make you move.”

Loup GarouX’s debut album is currently being mixed by Cenzo Townshend (U2, Florence + The Machine, The Maccabess) and will be released in 2020, when the band will also be playing their first live dates.

“The idea of being in a band or a democracy was something that hadn’t really appealed to me,” said Harcourt of their chemistry. “I was much happier doing my own thing. But there’s something special about being in a gang of good friends and co-conspirators making great music, especially as all of our songs are written entirely collaboratively. I feel like we’re going into war with this band. I’m so excited and proud of my fellow comrades.”

Advertisement

He added: “There’s definitely some kind of fantastical, escapist element to our music. I think that’s an absolutely vital part of being in a rock ‘n’ roll band. You don’t want to point things out the whole time like some kind of news anchor.

“The songs have a modicum of hope too, and I think that’s very important to have at this moment in time.”