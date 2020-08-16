Watch SuperM get futuristic in space-age ‘100’ video

SuperM have shared ‘100’, the first track to be taken from their upcoming debut album ‘Super One’.

The K-pop supergroup features members of boybands under SM Entertainment, including SHINee’s Taemin, NCT 127’s Taeyong and Mark, WayV’s Lucas and Ten, EXO’s Kai and Baekhyun, who debuted together last year.

‘100’ was co-written and co-produced by Mark and, according to a press release, “challeng[es] listeners to go after their dreams – to ‘go 100’”. In the accompanying music video for the song, the band deliver powerful choreographed routines within futuristic vessels.

“Foot to the floor, there ain’t no taming the beast,” sings Baekhyun at one point. “We come full force cos we here making history.” Watch the video below now.

‘Super One’ will be released on September 25 and will be preceded by another single titled ‘Tiger Inside’. In a press release, the band said of the album: “We are all ‘Super’ beings, and each ‘One’ of us have our own power, so let’s overcome the difficulties we are experiencing with ‘One’ unified strength.”

The tracklist for ‘Super One’ is as follows:

‘One (Monster & Infinity)’

‘Infinity’

‘Monster’

‘Wish You Were Here’

‘Big Chance’

‘100’

‘Tiger Inside’

‘Better Days’

‘Together At Home’

‘Drip’

‘Line ‘Em Up’

‘Dangerous Woman’

‘Step Up’

‘So Long’

‘With You’

The band’s debut album follows 2019’s mini album, ‘The 1st Mini Album ‘SuperM’ EP’, their only other release so far. The record scored the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart, making SuperM the second South Korean group in history to top the US album chart and the first Korean act to do so with a debut release.

SuperM also embarked on a world tour in support of the album, with the UK leg taking place at London’s O2 Arena in February.