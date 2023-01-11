Watch SZA channel her inner Uma Thurman in bloody new video for ‘Kill Bill’

SZA (aka Solána Rowe) has shared a brutal new video for ‘Kill Bill’ – the fifth single pulled from her recent second album, ‘SOS’ – which shows her paying homage to the titular Tarantino slashers.

Emulating the narratives of both Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003) and Volume 2 (2004), the clip opens with Rowe having gunfire rained upon her home by a group of assassins hired by her ex. She survives, though, and promptly sets out for revenge. After honing her swordsmanship in a warehouse, she cleanly slays through the Yakuza group that attempted to murder her.

An anime sequence (inspired by a section of Volume 2) then brings Rowe face to face with her ex. Without a hint of hesitation, she tears his heart out with her bare hands, then licks it as she stares into the camera. Finally, a stinger clip shows her naked, strung up in shibari ropes, hanging from the ceiling of the warehouse she trained in.

Have a look at the clip, directed by Christian Breslauer, below:

The video for ‘Kill Bill’ was first teased at the end of last year, and marks the fifth ‘SOS’ track to be given a visual accompaniment. A clip for ‘Good Days’ arrived in March of 2021 – long before the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Ctrl’ was even announced – followed by ‘I Hate U’ last January, then ‘Shirt’ in October, and finally ‘Nobody Gets Me’ in December.

‘SOS’ itself also arrived in December, earning a five-star review from NME’s Rhian Daly. Songs from the album were also praised by the likes of Jay-Z, Phoebe Bridgers (who features on the track ‘Ghost In The Machine’) and Barack Obama. Rowe herself called the album’s buzz “scary” because she was expecting it to flop; more recently, she admitted that being bullied as a teenager motivated her to succeed.

Rowe will tour ‘SOS’ extensively from next month, starting with a 17-date run in North America.