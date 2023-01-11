NewsMusic News

Watch SZA channel her inner Uma Thurman in bloody new video for ‘Kill Bill’

The clip was first teased at the end of last year

By Ellie Robinson
SZA in the music video for 'Kill Bill'
SZA (aka Solána Rowe) has shared a brutal new video for ‘Kill Bill’ – the fifth single pulled from her recent second album, ‘SOS’ – which shows her paying homage to the titular Tarantino slashers.

Emulating the narratives of both Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003) and Volume 2 (2004), the clip opens with Rowe having gunfire rained upon her home by a group of assassins hired by her ex. She survives, though, and promptly sets out for revenge. After honing her swordsmanship in a warehouse, she cleanly slays through the Yakuza group that attempted to murder her.

An anime sequence (inspired by a section of Volume 2) then brings Rowe face to face with her ex. Without a hint of hesitation, she tears his heart out with her bare hands, then licks it as she stares into the camera. Finally, a stinger clip shows her naked, strung up in shibari ropes, hanging from the ceiling of the warehouse she trained in.

Have a look at the clip, directed by Christian Breslauer, below:

The video for ‘Kill Bill’ was first teased at the end of last year, and marks the fifth ‘SOS’ track to be given a visual accompaniment. A clip for ‘Good Days’ arrived in March of 2021 – long before the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Ctrl’ was even announced – followed by ‘I Hate U’ last January, then ‘Shirt’ in October, and finally ‘Nobody Gets Me’ in December.

‘SOS’ itself also arrived in December, earning a five-star review from NME’s Rhian Daly. Songs from the album were also praised by the likes of Jay-Z, Phoebe Bridgers (who features on the track ‘Ghost In The Machine’) and Barack Obama. Rowe herself called the album’s buzz “scary” because she was expecting it to flop; more recently, she admitted that being bullied as a teenager motivated her to succeed.

Rowe will tour ‘SOS’ extensively from next month, starting with a 17-date run in North America.

