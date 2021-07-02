Watch SZA debut new song ‘Shirt’ on livestream event

SZA has debuted a new song called ‘Shirt’ live as part of a new livestream event – watch the performance below.

The song has been teased a few times by the singer. First, it went viral on TikTok earlier this year when she shared a snippet online, while ‘Shirt’ was also teased at the end of the singer’s ‘Good Days’ video.

The new livestream, titled IN BLOOM, came in collaboration with Grey Goose, and SZA promised that she would debut new music during the event.

Advertisement

“I feel like IN BLOOM really captures where I’m at right now, especially after a year and a half of lockdown, which is also why it feels like the best place to debut some of my new material,” she said in a statement prior to the event. “I’m so excited for my fans to see this performance.”

Watch the performance of ‘Shirt’ – around the 49:00 mark – below:

The US artist’s last studio album, ‘CTRL’, was released in 2017, though she has released two singles – ‘Hit Different’ (with Ty Dolla $ign) and ‘Good Days’ – in the past year.

Earlier this year SZA teamed up with Doja Cat for the song ‘Kiss Me More’, with the two artists going on to perform their collaborative track at the Billboard Music Awards.

She also recently collaborated with SAINt JHN​ on the track ‘Just For Me’, which will feature on the soundtrack of Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Advertisement

Another new collaboration from the singer could be potentially also be on the way. Last month, Tame Impala‘s Kevin Parker has teased that a track he and Mark Ronson worked on with SZA could be getting a release soon.