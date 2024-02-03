Watch SZA perform unreleased song ‘DTM’ for Apple Live

SZA has performed her unreleased song ‘DTM’ for a new live set – watch the footage below.

In her tradition of teasing songs at the end of music videos, SZA dropped her ‘Snooze’ video in August, and previewed a snippet of an unreleased song. The track is due to be released on her upcoming ‘SOS’ deluxe album entitled ‘LANA’.

Though SZA revealed its name to be ‘DTM’ in a Rolling Stone profile, fans have dubbed the track ‘Diamond Boy’ due to its lyrics: “Diamond boy, why you so shiny? / Diamond boy, come get behind me / Diamond boy, your light so blindin'”.

Advertisement

Now, the singer has performed the track at her Apple Live set, which took place at Brooklyn’s Barclay Centre. Watch the moment below:

— SZA singing DTM (Diamond Boy) at the SOS Tour in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/5LVY5wwqdh — ✧✶ ★･ˎˊ˗ (@CELESTlALY) February 1, 2024

SZA is set to perform at the Grammys tomorrow (February 4), with the Grammys’ social media account teasing: “You don’t want to snooze and miss this moment!”. She will join the likes of Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Billy Joel, Burna Boy, U2 (who will perform via the first live broadcast from the Sphere in Las Vegas) and Joni Mitchell, who will perform at the Grammys for the first time in her over six-decade career.

Meanwhile, the singer has also hit out people who have leaked her music, branding them “a f***ing thief”: “I promise to put maximum energy into holding everyone accountable to the full extent of the law.”

In other news, SZA has teased a Paramore collaboration is currently in the works.