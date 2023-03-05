Watch SZA perform with Phoebe Bridgers and Cardi B at Madison Square Gardens

SZA headlined New York’s Madison Square Gardens on Saturday night (March 4) and was joined onstage by Phoebe Bridgers and Cardi B.

SZA is mid-way through her North American arena tour in support of her new album ‘SOS’ and was joined by a couple of special guests at the first of her New York dates.

Early in the set, SZA was joined onstage by Phoebe Bridgers to perform ‘Ghost In The Machine’ live for the first time. For the next song, SZA then brought out Cardi B for the live debut of their collab ‘I Do’ before Cardi performed part of her Glorilla team-up ‘Tomorrow 2’.

Advertisement

Taking to social media, SZA called Bridgers “a king amongst ants” and said Cardi B was a “superstar.”

“I can’t believe she came through for me. Thank you so much queen,” she added.

We’re at the @sza show at Madison Square Garden and @phoebe_bridgers just made a surprise appearance to perform ‘Ghost In The Machine’ We’re not crying you are!! pic.twitter.com/otHptVL8ub — NME (@NME) March 5, 2023

Update from the @sza show @iamcardib just rolled up — we don’t have the words.. but she’s got the bars pic.twitter.com/em6Z0lbBCE — NME (@NME) March 5, 2023

SZA & Cardi B on stage at #SOSTourNYC pic.twitter.com/vPXRp7s0MP — SZA CRAVE 🆘 (@SZACRAVE) March 5, 2023

SZA JUST BROUGHT OUT CARDI B AT MSG pic.twitter.com/OL2WL5kFhz — 🕊️ (@newdiaryentry) March 5, 2023

Advertisement

🎥 | SZA and Phoebe performing 'Ghost in the Machine' live for the first time!pic.twitter.com/JcruYROgFR — PHOEBE BRIDGERS UPDATES (@ThePhoebeRoom) March 5, 2023

Speaking to NME last year, Bridgers explained how her collaboration with SZA came about. “She just hit me up, she just sent me a DM,” she said. “It all happened so fast. I wasn’t really used to that in the pop world, because vinyl isn’t so much of a consideration until way later, it’s just like, ‘Do you want to be on this record? Okay, it’s out next week’, which I really like. I like that turnaround time.”

“Personally, I sit on stuff for so long, it takes me years to make albums,” Bridgers continued. “I like being involved, I like seeing someone else’s world from that angle. She’s definitely my favourite rapper [and] that record is insane.”

In the run-up to the release of ‘SOS’, SZA described ‘Ghost In The Machine’ as “super alternative and strange”.

It was recently confirmed SZA will be releasing a deluxe version of ‘SOS’ featuring 10 unheard songs. SZA has also hinted at a future collaboration with Miley Cyrus, after she teased future “surprises” for fans.

SZA’s arena tour continues tonight with another show at Madison Square Gardens before gigs in Atlanta, San Diego and Los Angeles. Tickets are onsale now.

SZA plays:

MARCH

05 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

07 – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

09 – Austin, TX, Moody Center

10 – Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

13 – San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena

14 – Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena

16 – Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena

18 – Portland, OR, Moda Center

19 – Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

22 – Los Angeles, CA, Kia Forum