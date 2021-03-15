Watch Taika Waititi accept Grammy award for ‘JoJo Rabbit’ on ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ set

Taika Waititi won the Best Compilation Soundtrack award at the Grammys 2021 last night (March 14) for JoJo Rabbit.

It comes a year after the director won an Oscar for adapting the screenplay for the World War II satire in which he played a caricature of Adolf Hitler.

“I guess they’re just giving Grammys to anyone now! I’ll take it, thank you,” said Waititi from the Sydney set of his latest film, Thor: Love and Thunder. “It was so long ago, I can barely remember anything about making that movie.

“But it seems like it’s never going to go away, and I’m happy about that.” You can view his acceptance speech below.

Beyoncé took home the most awards at the ceremony, picking up four out of her nine nominations. In the process, she also broke the record for the most Grammy wins by a female artist or any singer, male or female.

Performances on the night came from Harry Styles, who kicked off the main ceremony with ‘Watermelon Sugar’, Taylor Swift, who gave a medley of songs from ‘folklore’ and evermore’, and BTS, who recreated the Grammys stage in Seoul.

Trevor Noah also peppered his opening monologue at the Grammys with jokes about the Royal Family and Harry Styles.

The comedian took over from Alicia Keys, who hosted in 2020, and joked about the set up of this year’s event which was held in a marquee outside the LA Convention Center, with nominees sitting at socially-distanced tables.

“So there’s more tension in that tent than at a family reunion at Buckingham Palace,” joked Noah, who added: “Tonight is going to be the biggest outdoor event this year, besides the storming of the Capitol.”

Meanwhile, Waititi is making a Reservoir Dogs remake series at FX serving as an executive producer on the new comedy show, taking its name from Quentin Tarantino’s film and showing plot similarities, which he co-wrote alongside Native American filmmaker Sterlin Harjo.