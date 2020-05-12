Watch Tame Impala perform ‘Is It True’ from home on Colbert

Tame Impala bandleader Kevin Parker was the latest virtual musical guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night (May 11).

Performing remotely, Parker delivered a multi-tracked version of ‘Is It True’, taken from the band’s latest album ‘The Slow Rush’. The vibrant split-screen performance saw Parker handle bass, guitar and vocal duties in separate, synced up recordings.

Watch it below:

It’s not the first time Tame Impala have taken to the Colbert stage, albeit in different circumstances. Back in 2015, the band appeared on the show to perform ‘The Less I Know the Better’ from ‘Currents’.

Parker has taken to virtual performance multiple times throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, the multi-instrumentalist featured in Mark Ronson’s ‘Love Lockdown’ livestream event, alongside the likes of Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa.

Back in April, Parker appeared as part of the Music From the Home Front live-streamed concert in Australia. He performed a stripped-back acoustic rendition of ‘The Slow Rush’ song ‘On Track’.

Released back in February, ‘The Slow Rush’ marks the fourth album from Parker’s psych-rock project. In a four-star review, NME described the album as an “exhilarating listen” and a “57-minute flex of every musical muscle in Parker’s body”.

Most recently, Parker appeared on a collaborative single with The Streets titled ‘Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better’.