Watch Tame Impala play ‘Lucidity’ for the first time in six years

Taking it back to the 'Innerspeaker' days...

Tame Impala performed their track ‘Lucidity’ for the first time in six years during a US performance earlier this week. Check out the fan-shot footage below.

The Kevin Parker-fronted outfit, who released the singles ‘Patience‘ and ‘Borderline‘ earlier this year, played the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas, on Wednesday night (October 2).

Read More: Everything we know so far about the upcoming new Tame Impala album

Early in the performance, Parker and co. gave a live airing of the fuzzy psychedelic cut which appears on their 2010 debut LP, ‘Innerspeaker’. It marked the song’s first appearance on the setlist since 2013.

One fan has since uploaded a video of the performance to Reddit. “I died when I heard him start playing this song,” commented one viewer. Another added: “One of his best songs ever.”

Elsewhere in the show, fans were surprised with ‘Endors Toi’ – its first airing since early 2017.

Tame Impala’s current tour follows on from their UK stint this summer, which saw them make a triumphant return to Glastonbury Festival.

Reviewing their Other Stage headline set, NME said: “A worthy spectacle on the Other Stage then, and, should their new album hit just as hard as previous releases, it’s hard not to imagine them headlining the whole damn thing in the near future.”

Earlier this year, Kevin Parker explained the delay of Tame Impala’s upcoming new album – stating that he “can’t hurry” the ‘Currents‘ follow-up.

“Part of the thing about me starting an album is that I have to feel kind of worthless again to want to make music,” he said.

“I started making music when I was a kid as a way of feeling better about myself, you know? The ironic thing is, if I’m feeling on top of the world or feeling confident or like everything’s good, I don’t have the urge to make music.”