Watch Tame Impala play two sold-out hometown shows in Australia

Tame Impala played two sold-out hometown show in Perth, Australia this weekend as the country begins to return to life as normal post-coronavirus.

On Friday night (March 5), Kevin Parker took to the Metro City venue, performing to a packed, maskless crowd, returning the next evening for another show.

With two members of the band’s touring setup stuck overseas due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, Parker played alongside Jay Watson and Dominic Simper under the Tame Impala Sound System moniker, swapping out their traditional live band setup for a DJ-oriented spectacle.

The Sound System was previously previewed on the band’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR last year, as well as a session for BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac.

Watch footage of the shows and see the setlist from Friday’s gig below:

Tame Impala Sound System played:

‘Apocalypse Dreams’

‘Endors Toi’

‘Keep on Lying’

‘Nangs’

‘Borderline’

‘Daffodils’ (Mark Ronson cover)

‘Patience’

‘Breathe Deeper’

‘Music to Walk Home By’

‘Gossip’

‘One More Year’

‘Beverly Laurel’

‘Reality in Motion’

‘Why Won’t You Make Up Your Mind?’

‘Thunderstruck’

‘Let It Happen’

‘Is It True’

‘Glimmer’

‘The Less I Know the Better’

Australia, whose weekly average of COVID cases has been in single digits since January, joins its neighbours New Zealand in being the first places on the planet to hold legal and safe large-scale live music events following the pandemic.

In January, 20,000 people attended a concert by Kiwi rock band Six60 in Waitangi, New Zealand, the biggest gig on the planet since the coronavirus struck.

Writing for NME, Six60 frontman Matiu Walters explained the feeling of playing the world’s only stadium tour: “I think over the past year, we’ve all learnt that there will never be replacement for live music.

“Live shows are so important for musicians, because not only is it how we earn money but they’re so vital for our mental health. It’s the same for music fans as well, you need gigs for your own well-being.”

The UK’s proposed roadmap out of lockdown has set June 21 as a prospective date for large-scale live events with no social distancing to take place once again.