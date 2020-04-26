Tame Impala‘s Kevin Parker took part in a televised Australian coronavirus relief livestream last night (April 25) – watch him play ‘On Track’ acoustic below.

Music From the Homefront was organised by independent music group Mushroom, and featured over 50 artists.

Taking place on national holiday Anzac Day, the virtual festival also featured the likes of DMA’s, Courtney Barnett and Tones and I and paid tribute to frontline workers in Australia.

Parker performed ‘The Slow Rush’ cut ‘On Track’ solo with an acoustic guitar. See it below.

Kevin Parker recently deconstructed Tame Impala track ‘It Might Be Time’ as part of the popular Song Exploder podcast series. “A bad drum sound for me is the least inspiring thing,” he said.

The band released new album ‘The Slow Rush’ back in February. In a four-star review of the album, NME called it “a 57-minute flex of every musical muscle in Kevin Parker’s body,” adding: “As far as follow-ups to an earth-shattering run of albums go, though this is much more than just a solid return. It is, overall, an exhilarating listen.

“Tame Impala are unlikely to lose any fans by embracing Parker’s pop sensibilities – genres are history, man – but you have to admire their wilful desire to push into new directions. This band aren’t rock music’s saviours; they’re so much more than that.”

Last month, Tame Impala released an “imaginary place” mix of ‘The Slow Rush’, aimed at “all you isolators out there”.