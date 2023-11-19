Watch Tate McRae perform ‘Greedy’ and ‘Grave’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Tate McRae has performed her hits ‘Greedy’ and ‘Grave’ on this week’s Saturday Night Live – watch her appearance on the show below.

McRae was appearing on the long-running US Saturday night show alongside host Jason Momoa.

Last week’s musical guests on the show were Boygenius alongside host Timothée Chalamet. The band made a cameo with Chalamet in a sketch where all four were dressed up as Troye Sivan, parodying his ‘Got Me Started’ dance.

Check out McRae’s performances in full here:

Earlier this month, McRae announced plans to release a new album and embark on a world tour in 2024.

‘Think Later’, the follow-up to her 2022 debut ‘I Used To Think I Could Fly’ will be released on December 8 via RCA Records. You can pre-order/pre-save the record here.

Produced by Ryan Tedder, who has previously worked with Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, her second album “explores the all-too-relatable feelings of falling in love and embracing the raw emotions that you experience as a result of leading with your intuition and heart,” according to a press release.

She has also lined up a huge world tour which kicks off at Dublin 3Olympia Theatre on April 17, 2024 before she arrives in the UK for a series of dates which begin at Glasgow Academy on April 20 and includes a show at the Eventim Apollo in London before she embarks on a huge tour of Europe. You can get any remaining tickets for these shows here.

Later in the year she will kick off her North America tour in her hometown of Calgary on July 5 before she wraps up her run at Madison Square Garden in New York. Tickets for the US leg of the tour can be found here.

Tate McRae’s ‘Think Later Tour’ will call at:

APRIL 2024

17 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

18 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

20 – Glasgow Academy

22 – London, Eventim Apollo

24 – Manchester, O2 Apollo Manchester

26 – Wolverhampton, The Civic At The Halls

28 – Cologne, Palladium

29 – The Netherlands, AFAS Live

30 – Antwerp, Lotto Arena

MAY

2 – Stockholm, Annexet

3 – Oslo, Spektrum

4 – Copenhagen, Falkonersalen

6 – Hamburg, Sporthalle

7 – Berlin, Verti Music Hall

8 – Prague, Forum Karlin

10 – Warsaw, COS Torwar

12 – Zurich, Halle 622

13 – Vienna, Gasometer

14 – Munich, Zenith

16 – Milan, Fabrique

17 – Paris, Zenith

20 – Barcelona, Sant Jordi Club

21 – Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre

22 – Lisbon, Coliseu de Lisboa

JULY

5 – Calgary, Hometown Show*

7 – Woodinville, Chateau Ste Michelle

9 – San Francisco, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11 – Los Angeles, The Greek Theatre

14 – Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre

17 – Austin, Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

19 – Houston, 713 Music Hall

20 – Irving, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

21 – Rogers, Walmart AMP

24 – Cincinnati, The Andrew J Brady Music Center

27 – Toronto, Budweiser Stage

28 – Sterling Heights, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

30 – Saint Louis, Saint Louis Music Park

AUGUST

1 – Minneapolis, The Armory

6 – Nashville, Ascend Amphitheater

7 – Indianapolis,Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

9 – Boston, MGM Music Hall at Fenway

13 – Washington, The Anthem

14 – Philadelphia, Skyline Stage at Mann

16 – Raleigh, Red Hat Amphitheater

17 – Atlanta, Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

22 – New York, Madison Square Garden**

* Venue TBA

** Additional support TBA