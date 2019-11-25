Watch Taylor Swift allude to Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta feud in career-spanning American Music Awards 2019 performance

Swift had claimed the pair were trying to block her from performing her old songs at the event

Taylor Swift used her career-spanning performance at the American Music Awards 2019 to allude to the dispute between her and Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun.

Braun bought Big Machine Records, which was founded by Borchetta and owns the rights to Swift’s back catalogue, in June. Swift later claimed that she wasn’t allowed to buy the masters of her records from the label and announced plans to re-record her old albums when she is legally allowed to do so in 2020.

Earlier this month (November 15), the pop star claimed Braun and Borchetta were blocking her from performing her old songs at the AMAs, stating that doing so would be a form of her re-recording them. Braun and Borchetta issued a statement denying her allegations.

During Swift’s performance, which came as she was given the award for Artist Of The Decade at the American Music Awards 2019, she aired songs from throughout her career. She began the set wearing a white shirt with the names of her albums before 2019’s ‘Lover’ printed on it in black and began by singing part of ‘The Man’, including the lyrics: “I’m so sick of them coming at me again/Cos if I was a man then I’d be the man.”

Later in her set, Swift was joined by Halsey and Camila Cabello for ‘Shake It Off’, while she also played the likes of ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’ and ‘Blank Space’. Watch footage of her performance below now.

Taylor Swift played:

‘The Man’

‘Love Story’

‘I Knew You Were Trouble’

‘Blank Space’

‘Shake It Off’

‘Lover’

Swift was presented the award for Artist Of The Decade by Carole King. She also won Favourite Album – Pop/Rock for ‘Lover’.

Other winners on the night included Halsey, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Lil Nas X, and BTS. You can keep up with all of the winners at the American Music Awards 2019 here.