Watch Taylor Swift and Katy Perry reunite in pro-LGBTQ+ ‘You Need To Calm Down’ video

Taylor Swift has shared her new star-studded, pro-LGBTQ+ video for new single ‘You Need To Calm Down‘ – featuring a reunion and burying of the hatchet with Katy Perry.

After dropping her latest single last week, the new teaser for upcoming album ‘Lover‘ now comes with a colourful video directed by Swift and Drew Kirsch.

It shows Swift living in a trailer park with a cast of star neighbours including LGBTQ+ pop culture icons such as Laverne Cox, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jonathan Van Ness, Adam Lambert, Hayley Kiyoko, Ellen DeGeneres, and various stars of Queer Eye For A Straight Guy and RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The video culminates in Swift, dressed as French fries, settling her rivalry with Katy Perry, who is dressed as a burger.

Though cordial in the early days of their careers, the two pop stars have feuded for years at first for issues relating to backing dancers, with their disagreements famously thought to be the basis for Swift’s ‘1989’ single ‘Bad Blood’.

In 2017, Perry addressed the feud in an NME cover feature. “No one has asked me about my side of the story, and there are three sides of every story: one, two and the truth,” she said. “I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I’m also not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls. That’s so messed up!”

Swift’s new album ‘Lover’ will be released on August 23.