Watch Taylor Swift send love to Måneskin during their MTV VMAs performance

Taylor Swift was caught on camera blowing a kiss to Måneskin singer Damiano David during his band’s performance at the MTV VMAs last night (September 13).

READ MORE: Here are all the winners from the 2023 MTV VMAs

David strutted out towards the crowd as the Italian rockers opened ‘Honey (Are U Coming?)’, which is their latest standalone single.

In the below clip, the singer is seen holding up a fish eye camera close by to Swift, who is sat on the front row, before Swift makes the kiss gesture.

Advertisement

Måneskin’s ‘The Loneliest’ won the Best Rock award at this year’s VMAs. They were also nominated for Group Of The Year.

Måneskin performs at the 2023 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/WT0DqhY4pZ — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 13, 2023

Last year MTV censored the band’s performance of ‘Supermodel’ after bassist Victoria De Angelis’ top fell off on stage. The track later appeared on the band’s latest album ‘Rush!’, which they’ll support on tour through the rest of the year.

‘Honey (Are U Coming?)’ arrived earlier this month ahead of the world tour, which will see Måneskin play their first headlining arena shows in the US and make their stage debut in Australia.

The track may well make its way onto the setlist at the band’s upcoming shows. The tour kicks off on September 21 with a headline slot at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Swift, meanwhile, was a lively audience member elsewhere. She was seen nodding her head in approval to Stray Kids’ performance of ‘S-Class’ and later stood up with her friend and frequent collaborator Rina Yang to give the K-pop boyband a standing ovation.

Advertisement

The pop titan took home a number of gongs at last night’s awards – see the full winners list here.