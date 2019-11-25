Watch Taylor Swift collect the Artist Of The Decade award at the American Music Awards 2019

The star also performed a career-spanning set at the Los Angeles ceremony

Taylor Swift collected the award for Artist Of The Decade at the American Music Awards 2019 tonight (November 24).

The star was honoured at the Los Angeles ceremony, where she was presented with the award by Carole King after performing a career-spanning set with help from Halsey and Camila Cabello.

During her acceptance speech, Swift spoke of her parents’ love for King through different stages of their lives and how she and her brother grew up listening to her records. “When I first fell in love with music, it was right around the time I first realised how marvellous it was that an artist could transcend so many changes and phases in people’s lives,” she said, adding that it was King’s music that taught her that.

“All any of the artists – or really anyone – in this room wants is to create something that will last, whatever it is in life,” she continued. “The fact that this is an award that celebrates a decade of art and of hard work and of fun and of memories… All that matters to me is the memories that I’ve had with you guys, with the fans, over the years.

“Guys, we’ve had fun, incredible, exhilarating, extraordinary times together and may it continue. Thank you for being the reason why I am on this stage, from the very first day of my career until tonight. I love you with all of my heart. I’m so lucky I get to do this.” You can watch footage of Swift’s speech above.

Earlier, King had introduced the star by saying: “Her lyrics resonate across the generations. Her songs touch everyone and her impact around the world is extraordinary. The past decade has been incredible for this brilliant artist and her best is yet to come.”

Swift also picked up the award for Favourite Album – Pop/Rock for ‘Lover’. You can follow all of the winners at the American Music Awards 2019 here.