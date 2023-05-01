Watch Taylor Swift debut ‘High Infidelity’ live on ‘Eras’ tour

Taylor Swift debuted yet another song live for the first time at the ‘Eras’ tour this weekend (April 29) – watch her play ‘High Infidelity’ in Atlanta below.

During the ‘surprise’ section of the set each night, Swift plays a different track each show, often giving songs live debuts or dusting off rarities.

At the second of three shows at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Saturday night, Swift gave a live debut to ‘High Infidelity’ from the ‘3am Edition’ of 2022 album ‘Midnights’, owing to its lyric: “Do you really wanna know where I was April 29th?”

Watch footage below.

The previous night (April 28), Swift paid tribute to The National by playing ‘coney island’, on which they guested, for the first time.

The song, taken from her 2020 album ‘evermore’ was played along with ‘The Other Side Of The Door’ from ‘Fearless’ as part of the surprise segment of the show.

Before playing the song, Swift took a moment to shout out the Aaron Dessner-fronted band on the day that their new album, ‘First Two Pages Of Frankenstein’, was released.

“This band has influenced me beyond my ability to verbalize how much they’ve influenced me — just lyrically, their ability to set a scene, their ability to tell a story,” Swift said. “And obviously, Aaron Dessner is in the National and he has completely changed my life.”

She continued: “I was lucky enough to be able to write a song with them for their new album. Check it out, stream it, buy it on vinyl. I love them so much. They’ve been so kind to me.”

She then introduced ‘coney island’ after warning that she wasn’t about to sing ‘The Alcott’, the song from ‘First Two Pages Of Frankenstein’ that she appears on.

Earlier this month, Dessner also joined Swift onstage in Tampa, Florida during her ongoing ‘Eras’ tour. Here, the pair duetted on two songs: ‘The Great War’ (a track he produced for the ‘3am Edition’ of ‘Midnights’) and ‘Mad Woman’ from her ‘Folklore’ album.