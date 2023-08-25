Watch Taylor Swift debut ‘I Forgot That You Existed’ and ‘Sweet Nothing’ live

Taylor Swift played two deep cuts live for the first time at the first international ‘Eras’ show – check out fan-filmed footage of them both below.

During a show in Mexico City last night (August 24), Swift gave ‘I Forgot That You Existed’ from 2019’s ‘Lover‘ and ‘Sweet Nothing’ from last year’s ‘Midnights’ their live debuts during the ‘surprise song’ segment of the gig.

Both songs received stripped back renditions, with ‘I Forgot That You Existed’ played on the acoustic guitar and ‘Sweet Nothing’ on the piano.

Check out footage of both performances below:

Swift wrapped up the 2023 US leg of her mammoth ‘Eras Tour’ earlier this month. During the last show at California’s SoFi stadium, the star surprised the audience by announcing ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’.

Before sharing the news onstage, Swift teased: “And so now here we are on the last night of the US leg of the ‘Eras Tour’. In the eighth month of the year, on the ninth day…”

Swift is scheduled to bring the tour to Argentina and Brazil in November. The huge ‘Eras Tour’ will then visit Australia in early 2024, with European and UK dates set to follow next spring/summer. Further concerts in North America are due to take place later next year.

Meanwhile, Swift shared a snippet of ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ in the trailer for new TV series Wilderness.

The original track appears on Swift’s 2017 album ‘Reputation’, one of the albums she is set to re-record in full but has yet to announce.

Elsewhere, Disturbed frontman David Draiman recently sang Swift’s praises, describing her as “one of the greatest songwriters of our time” and saying that he would collaborate with her.

“I love her gumption,” he continued. “I love the fact that she gets on stage in front of tens of thousands of screaming young female fans and plays a real instrument and sings live, and is the real deal.”