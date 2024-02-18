Watch Taylor Swift debut surprise mashup of ‘Getaway Car’, ‘August’ and ‘The Other Side of the Door’

Taylor Swift has played a surprise mashup of her songs ‘Getaway Car’, ‘August’ and ‘The Other Side of the Door’ – watch the footage below.

The popstar is currently on the Australian leg of her tour, where she has been performing in Melbourne Cricket Ground to 96,000 fans.

During her show last night (February 17), Swift gave a special twist to her surprise song section of the night, where she will treat fans to a performance of songs not included on the setlist.

She told Melbourne Cricket Ground that she wanted to choose a song “that they really wanna hear, and I think I might’ve achieved it.”

Swift went on to unveil her rendition of ‘Getaway Car’ from 2017 album ‘Reputation‘. The cover also incorporated elements from her songs ‘august’ (from ‘Folklore‘) and ‘The Other Side of the Door’ (from ‘Fearless’). Check out footage of the special moment below:

Swift was recently spotted at the Super Bowl to support boyfriend Travis Kelce and his team the Kansas City Chiefs square off against the San Francisco 49ers. She reportedly refused Kanye West entry into the game (which West has denied) and donated $100k to a woman killed at the Chiefs’ victory parade.

The singer also went viral that day for downing her beer, and reportedly helped the Super Bowl become the most-watched US broadcast since the moon landing.

In other news, Singapore’s Prime Minister has claimed it has agreed to a deal with Swift ensuring she can’t “perform in any other countries in Southeast Asia”.