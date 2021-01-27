Watch Taylor Swift get sea shanty treatment from US Navy Band

Taylor Swift has become the latest artist to be given the sea shanty treatment – check out the US Navy Band’s ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’ parody below.

The singing style became a viral craze on TikTok this month largely due to a rendition of ‘Wellerman’ by postman Nathan Evans, whose online fame led to him quitting his day job after landing a major record deal.

Taking to Twitter on Monday (January 25), the US Navy Band got in on the action by posting a shanty take on Swift’s 2012 break-up anthem.

“We were very much into this music before it was cool,” the band captioned the clip, which sees them perform socially distanced in a large hall.

This sea shanty parody may VERY MUCH not be your jam… I'm so thankful for the talent, creativity and sense of humor of our @usnavyband! For those who take their sea shanties more seriously, you can find the band's more traditional shanties and more here: https://t.co/g3XWh0gIJm https://t.co/cQvM9TeS9k — Navy Chief of Information (@chinfo) January 25, 2021

Chief of Information Charlie Brown later posted the video along with the message: “This sea shanty parody may VERY MUCH not be your jam… I’m so thankful for the talent, creativity and sense of humor of our @usnavyband!”

Brown then directed “those who take their sea shanties more seriously” to the US Navy Band’s official YouTube account, where “more traditional shanties” can be found. You can see that post above.

Earlier this week, a sea shanty reworking of Nickleback’s ‘Rockstar’ went viral on TikTok. The likes of Glass Animals, Goldie Looking Chain and Channel 4 News presenter Jon Snow are also among those to have got involved with the trend.

Taylor Swift, meanwhile, released two surprise albums in 2020: ‘Folklore’ and its “sister record” follow-up ‘Evermore’.