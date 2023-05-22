Watch Taylor Swift give ‘I Think He Knows’ its live debut on ‘Eras Tour’

Taylor Swift gave her track ‘I Think He Knows’ its live debut during her latest ‘Eras Tour’ show last night (May 21) – watch the footage below.

The pop star was performing a third and final concert at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts where she delivered a mammoth 45-song set.

Towards the end of the gig, Swift treated fans to the customary ‘surprise’ segment which sees her air two different songs acoustically in each city. It is often reserved for live debuts, rarities and collaborations.

The singer’s most recent show included the first outing for the ‘Lover’ cut ‘I Think He Knows’, as well as the tour debut of the title track from her ‘Red’ album. Swift attempted to play the latter on piano, but returned to her acoustic guitar after the instrument malfunctioned.

Introducing the former, she explained: “I’ve never played it live before. It’s a song that was just so fun to make.” Swift then recalled the experience of working on ‘I Think He Knows’ in the studio with Jack Antonoff.

Check out the fan-shot videos below.

Swift’s previous show in Foxborough on Saturday (May 20) included the live debut of ‘Midnights’ track ‘Question…?’.

Elsewhere on the ‘Eras Tour’, the ‘surprise’ section has seen the star pay tribute to The National by playing ‘Coney Island’, on which the band guested, for the first time. Additionally, Swift welcomed Aaron Dessner to the stage to duet on ‘The Great War’ (a track he produced for the ‘3am Edition’ of ‘Midnights’) and ‘Mad Woman’ from her ‘Folklore’ album.

The next scheduled stop-off on the huge tour is the Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Swift will play three consecutive concerts at the venue this week (May 26, 27, 28).

Meanwhile, a Swift fan who failed to get a ticket for her show has revealed that he became a security guard in order to attend.