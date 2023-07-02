Watch Taylor Swift give ‘Ivy’ live debut with Aaron Dessner in Cincinnati

Taylor Swift played her second ‘Eras’ tour gig in Cincinnati last night (July 1), duetting with Aaron Dessner and Gracie Abrams.

As the stadium tour of the US rolls on into summer, Swift played two shows in the Ohio city this weekend at the Paycor Stadium.

At the second on Saturday night, the ‘surprise’ segment of the show featured two collaborations. First, Dessner, who was born and raised in Cincinnati along with the rest of The National, helped Swift give a live debut to ‘Evermore’ track ‘Ivy’.

“I never thought I’d be standing up here with the greatest living songwriter playing songs that we wrote, but here I am,” Dessner told the crowd.

Then, Abrams – who was supporting at the gig – joined Swift and the pair performed a cover of the former’s track ‘I Miss You, I’m Sorry’.

Watch both performances below.

ivy, with hometown special guest Aaron Dessner, is the first surprise song for Cincinnati night two!!!#TSTheErasTour #CincyTSTheErasTour @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/mBlIMrfWrq — Holly Caitlin (@holly_caitlin) July 2, 2023

Gracie performing "I miss you, I'm sorry" with Taylor Swift tonight at #CincyTSTheErasTour 🤍 pic.twitter.com/TXH9KI7wIm — Gracie Abrams Nation (@GRAClENATION) July 2, 2023

Elsewhere on the ‘Eras’ tour, Dessner has previously joined Swift to give live debuts to ‘The Great War’ in Florida and ‘Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve’ in Nashville.

A fan who attended the tour also hit headlines this week for attending the gig in disguise to not alert their workplace after they called in sick.

The fan was caught on camera by WKRC-TV while queuing for merch on Thursday (June 29) in Cincinnati, Ohio, and explained she’d concealed her identity because she’d called in sick to work in order to attend the gig, despite leaving two days before the actual gig. She was wearing a blanket over her head with sunglasses over the top in a reference to the characters who torment Swift in the video for her recent hit ‘Anti-Hero’.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Swift added a fifth show at Wembley Stadium to the international leg of the ‘Eras’ tour, which is set to take place next year.

It follows previously announced dates in June (21–22) and August (16–17). Swift will also be making stops in the UK in Liverpool, Edinburgh and Cardiff.

Currently, the ongoing US leg of the ‘Eras’ tour is set to continue through North America until August 9 where it’ll conclude with the final of six shows at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.