Watch Taylor Swift give ‘Question…?’ live debut as ‘Eras’ tour continues

Taylor Swift gave a live debut to ‘Midnights’ track ‘Question…?’ last night (May 20) as the ‘Eras’ tour hit Massachusetts.

The singer is set to play multiple dates at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, and played the second show at the venue on Saturday night.

During the ‘surprise’ section of the set each night, Swift plays a different track each show, often giving songs live debuts or dusting off rarities.

At the second Foxborough gig, she gave ‘Question…?’ its live debut, which you can see footage of below.

For other gigs on the tour, the ‘surprise’ section, Swift has previously paid tribute to The National by playing ‘coney island’, on which they guested, for the first time, and welcomed Aaron Dessner to the stage to duet on ‘The Great War’ (a track he produced for the ‘3am Edition’ of ‘Midnights’) and ‘Mad Woman’ from her ‘Folklore’ album.

Swift will play a third and final gig in Foxborough tonight (May 21).

Elsewhere in recent days on the ‘Eras’ tour, Swift appeared to defend a fan from a security guard during her Philadelphia show last weekend.

During Swift’s performance of her 2014 hit ‘Bad Blood’ the singer paused mid-song to address a security guard.

“She’s fine! She wasn’t doing anything!” she said, before yelling “Hey, stop!” two more times while simultaneously continuing to sing the lyrics.

Elsewhere, thousands of Swift fans who couldn’t get tickets flocked outside the stadium on Saturday where many sang and danced along to her hits.

Meanwhile at an earlier ‘Eras’ tour show in Nashville, a Taylor Swift fan who failed to get a ticket for her show has revealed he became a security guard to get into one of her concerts.

Footage of Davis Perrigo stood behind the stage barrier singing along to her 2015 single ‘Style’ at one of her concerts at the Nissan Stadium was posted on TikTok by a fan.