Watch Taylor Swift make surprise appearance at The 1975’s O2 Arena show in London

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at The 1975‘s show at The O2 in London tonight (January 12).

The singer-songwriter made a dramatic entrance towards the end of Matty Healy and co’s ‘At Their Very Best’ show first performing an acoustic cover of ‘Anti-Hero’ from her recent album ‘Midnights’.

In keeping with the US family sitcom theme of The 1975’s live show, Swift arrived onstage through a side door in the band’s suburban home live set up with the message “guest starring…Taylor Swift”.

Advertisement

As she arrived on stage to perform ‘Anti-Hero’, she said: “Is it OK if I sing? I was thinking of doing one I never played live before.”

She then went on to perform an acoustic solo cover of The 1975’s The City. You can view footage of both performances below.

🎥| The crowd singing along to "Anti-Hero" tonight! pic.twitter.com/ZmaB6MiLVD — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) January 12, 2023

Towards the end of the track, she asked the crowd: “Are you having a nice Thursday night?” before she was greeted with huge cheers and added: “Same.”

As she left the stage, the 1975 came on to perform ‘If You’re Too Shy (Left Me Know).

Advertisement

Later in the set, introducing ‘Somebody Else’, Healy joked about recent gigs that saw him kissing members of the crowd at their request.

“I’m not kissing anyone in front if Taylor Swift. In front of the queen? Have some respect,” he said.

The gig is the first of two nights at the London venue. They will return for a second night tomorrow (January 13).

You can see the full list of remaining dates below and buy your tickets here.

JANUARY 2023

Monday 9 – Bournemouth, International Center

Tuesday 10 – Exeter, Westpoint Arena

Thursday 12 – London – The O2

Friday 13 – London, The O2

Sunday 15 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

Monday 16 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Tuesday 17 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Thursday 19 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

Friday 20 – Manchester, Manchester Arena

Sunday 22 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Monday 23 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

Wednesday 25 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Thursday 26 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Sunday 29 – Dublin, 3Arena

Monday 30 – Belfast, The SSE Arena

FEBRUARY 2023

Wednesday 1 – Manchester, Gorilla