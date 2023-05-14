Watch Taylor Swift perform ‘Come Back… Be Here’ in Philadelphia at Phoebe Bridgers’ request

Taylor Swift gave a rare outing to fan favourite ‘Come Back… Be Here’ on the first night of her ‘Eras’ tour in Philadelphia.

The singer-songwriter performed the ‘Red’ track for only the second time in its history during the surprise songs section at the Lincoln Financial Field on Friday (May 12).

“I take requests if they are polite and decently worded,” Swift told the crowd before she revealed Phoebe Bridgers asked her to play ‘Come Back… Be Here’. She then performed the track on the piano.

During the segment, Swift also gave a live debut to ‘Evermore’ track ‘Goldrush’. You can view both performances below.

It comes after Bridgers recently joined Swift on stage in Nashville to give the collaborative track ‘Nothing New’ its live debut.

Bridgers also recently opened up Swift’s second show at Texas’ Nissan Stadium with The 1975’s Matty Healy joining her on guitar.

The 1975’s music has also undergone a streaming rise amid reports of a romance between Healy and Swift.

Swift broke up with her partner of six years, Joe Alwyn, earlier this year, with reports then following that Swift was now dating Healy.

After the reports emerged, streams of The 1975’s music increased by 14 per cent between May 3-11.

Meanwhile, it was also recently revealed that an upcoming mystery non-fiction book, set to be released on July 9, will be about K-pop boyband BTS and not Swift.

Publisher Flatiron Books confirmed on May 11 that the upcoming book, which has since become a best-seller after rumours that it was a memoir by Swift, will instead be about the K-pop boyband.