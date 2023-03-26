Watch Taylor Swift perform ‘Cowboy Like Me’ with Marcus Mumford in Las Vegas

Taylor Swift teamed up with Marcus Mumford last night (March 25) at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

The pair performed her ‘Evermore’ track ‘Cowboy Like Me’ for the first time on her ‘Eras’ tour during her second show at the venue. You can view footage below.

“Las Vegas, Nevada, you are so lucky, because we do have a special guest with us tonight,” she told the crowd before introducing the Mumford & Sons frontman and asking him “Would you sing ‘Cowboy Like Me’ with me?”.

Mumford previously provided backing vocals on the track from her 2020 album, which was recorded at his Scarlet Pimpernel Studios. He has also performed it at several of his own solo shows.

The show also saw Swift perform ‘White Horse’ from her 2008 album ‘Fearless’ for the first time since 2018.

The previous night (March 24), Swift performed her Lana Del Rey collaboration ‘Snow On The Beach’, from ‘Midnights’ and she dedicated ‘Our Song’ from her self-titled debut album, to opening act Beabadoobee.

The singer-songwriter kicked off the run of shows last week with a mammoth 44-song set that pulled from across her back catalogue.

Earlier today (March 26), it was also revealed that she had quietly made donations to food banks in cities where she had recently toured.

Swift’s food bank donations haven’t been the only acts of generosity she has shown so far on the ‘Eras’ tour. She recently gave four free tickets to a young fan who survived an accident that left her hospitalised with burns in 2018, not long before she was supposed to see her on her ‘Reputation’ tour. Swift had visited her in hospital, where she promised to give the fan free tickets in the future.