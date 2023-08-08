Watch Taylor Swift perform ‘Exile’ at ‘Eras Tour’ for the first time

Taylor Swift played ‘Exile’ as the ‘surprise song’ on her ‘Eras’ tour in California last night (August 7) – check it out below.

The song is taken from Swift’s 2020 album ‘Folklore’, and while it had previously been played live, it hadn’t yet been played on the ‘Eras’ tour. She previously performed the song with Bon Iver, Justin Vernon and The National‘s Aaron Dessner when she made a surprise appearance at the former’s show in London in October 2022.

Swift played a piano version of the song during the ‘Eras’ show – check out fan-filmed footage of it below:

The other ‘surprise song’ Swift played on her fourth out of six shows at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood was an acoustic version ‘Dress’, from 2017’s ‘Reputation’. According to Setlist.fm, this was the first time Swift has ever given that song an acoustic rendition.

Check out footage of the performance below:

The first leg of the ‘Eras’ tour is set to conclude with two more shows at the SoFi stadium tonight and tomorrow (August 8-9). Swift will then bring the tour to Mexico for three shows at the end of the month and will play its final dates for 2023 in Brazil in November.

Swift will then perform across Asia, Australia, the UK and Europe in 2024, before playing more North American dates towards the end of the year, including shows in Canada. Verified fan registration for the new North American dates is now open – sign up here.

The singer also recently sent a note to Alicia Keys‘ son Genesis after he attended an ‘Eras Tour’ show with his mother.

The ‘Fallin” artist subsequently shared a two-minute TikTok video that captured the pair’s experience.

The clip includes footage of the first time Genesis met Swift in the audience at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Later, we see the youngster with the pop star backstage at the ‘Eras Tour’ show and watching the performance with his mum in the crowd.

Keys then tells Genesis that she has “something from Taylor”, adding: “She made sure I got it, especially for you.” He goes on to open the handwritten note in the car while travelling back from the gig.