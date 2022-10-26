Watch Taylor Swift perform ‘Exile’ live with Bon Iver and Aaaron Dessner in London

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at a Bon Iver concert in London tonight (October 26).
The singer joined Justin Vernon and The National’s Aaron Dessner to perform her track, ‘Exile’ on stage at OVO Arena Wembley. The song is from her album ‘Folklore’ which features both Dessner and Vernon. Watch footage from the performance below.
Taylor Swift just showed up at Bon Iver’s OVO arena gig to perform ‘Exile’ !!! pic.twitter.com/f4315Lt7sq
— Erica Campbell (@ericacxmpbell) October 26, 2022