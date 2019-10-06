Watch Taylor Swift perform ‘Lover’ and ‘False God’ on SNL

The episode was hosted by Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Taylor Swift performed ‘Lover’ and ‘False God’ on last night’s edition of SNL – watch footage below.

The singer brought her new album ‘Lover’ to the show, which was hosted by Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Taking to the piano for the album’s title track, Taylor performed a stripped back version of ‘Lover’ with pieces of paper suspended behind her. Watch footage of the performance below.

She then got to her feet, surrounded by dimly lit lightbulbs and backed by a saxophonist for the ‘False God’ performance. Watch that below.

Swift recently played her first full live show in support of ‘Lover’, playing a City of Lover concert in Paris and debuting stripped-back versions of tracks from her seventh album.

Reviewing the show, NME‘s Hannah Mylrea described the gig as “an intimate celebration of her fans and career”, saying: “Both a thank you to her fanbase and a celebration of how far Swift has come since releasing her debut album over a decade ago, The City of Lover concert was a triumph. On her previous album, Swift was concerned about her ‘Reputation’ – keep doing shows like this and she needn’t worry one bit.”

In a promo video released in advance of the SNL performance, Swift put on her best British accent alongside Waller-Bridge.

Footage also recently emerged of the singer crying over a banana while “loopy” on drugs after laser eye surgery.

In a four-star review of ‘Lover’, NME‘s Nick Levine said: “The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now – ‘cause she’s busy writing songs that suit her again.