The event commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising

Taylor Swift has performed a surprise gig in New York City as Stonewall Inn, as part of their Pride celebrations to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the ‘Stonewall Uprising’.

The ‘Stonewall Riots’, which took place in 1969, are widely considered to be the birth of the modern LGBTQ movement. According to Billboard, the event was held in support of the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (SIGBI), which focuses on developing an LGBTQ+ anti-bias training standard and creating safe spaces.

Swift surprised audiences at the historic venue after appearing at the request of actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who also appeared on stage with Swift to sing ‘Shake It Off.’

Swift performed an acoustic version of the song before wishing the crowd a “Happy Pride Month!” before heading off. You can see videos, images and reactions to the moment here:

Swift’s latest song, which was released on Thursday (June 13), speaks out in support of gay pride. NME’s review of ‘You Need To Calm Down’ said: “Verse two is for this special Pride month, urging people to join in the celebration and mocking those who inexplicably find offence in the happiness and lifestyle choices of others.

“Sunshine on the street at the parade/But you just wanna be in the dark age/Just making the sign/must’ve taken all night,” it goes, before delivering a death blow that’s equally withering and witty: “Shade never made anybody less gay”. Round of applause for that one.”

Back in April, Swift donated $130,000 to an LGBTQ advocacy group in Tennessee, The Tennessee Equality Project (TEP). The organisation brings together 150 religious leaders to fight bills in the General Assembly that TEP says target LGBTQ individuals.

“Dear Chris, I’m writing you to say that I’m so inspired by the work you do, specifically in organising the recent petition of Tennessee faith leaders standing up against the ‘Slate of Hate’ in our state legislature,” Swift wrote in a letter.

“Please convey my heartfelt thanks to them and accept this donation to support the work you and those leaders are doing. I’m so grateful that they’re giving all people a place to worship.”

Swift’s next album, ‘Lover’ will be released on August 23.