Watch Taylor Swift react to Stray Kids’ MTV VMAs performance

K-pop boyband Stray Kids recently made their debut appearance at the MTV VMAs with a performance of ‘S-Class’, which garnered a huge reaction from pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift’s reaction to Stray Kids’ performance of ‘S-Class’ was captured on the ‘POV’ stream of the 2023 MTV VMAs. As noted by Variety co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh, there was a “camera operator tasked with filming her continuously” during the ceremony.

During Stray Kids’ performance, Swift was seen nodding her head in approval and vibing along to the song. At one point, the singer can also be observed watching intently with her mouth agape, seemingly in awe.

After the performance, the ‘Anti-hero’ singer, along with close friend and frequent collaborator Rina Yang, also stood up to give the K-pop boyband a standing ovation.

Swift was later seen standing up and clapping during Stray Kids’ speech when the boyband accepted the award for Best K-pop. The group beat out acts such as aespa, BLACKPINK and SEVENTEEN to win the trophy.

Aside from Stray Kids, other K-pop acts to win trophies at the 2023 MTV VMAs are Tomorrow X Together (Push Performance of the Year), BLACKPINK (Group of the Year) and BTS‘ Jungkook (Song of the Summer for ‘Seven’).

At the ceremony, Tomorrow X Together also debuted their brand-new Anitta collaboration, ‘Back For More’. The single, which was announced earlier this month, will be released this Friday (September 15).

Meanwhile, Swift brought home nine of the 11 awards she was nominated for at the 2023 MTV VMAs. These include Video of the Year and Song of the Year (both for ‘Anti-hero’), Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and more.

While collecting her trophy for Song of the Year, Swift also said during her speech that she and frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff “will continue making music until 2089”.