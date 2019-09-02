Taylor Swift takes on Phil Collins’ ‘Can’t Stop Loving You’ for Radio 1’s Live Lounge

Bet Phil Collins didn't feel this coming in the air

Taylor Swift stopped by BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge to perform a few songs from new album ‘Lover’, as well as a Phil Collins song.

The singer took part in a special New York edition of the popular BBC segment, performing four songs from her latest release, one from her album ‘Red’ and a cover of Phil Collins’ ‘Can’t Stop Loving You’, taken from his 2002 album ‘Testify’.

Speaking to host Clara Amfo, Swift said the reason she decided to choose ‘Can’t Stop Loving You’ for her cover was because “it’s literally the most sad, beautiful song ever.”

“The type of love that this song sings about is unconditional love,” she explained. “I think true, unconditional love is like, do you love someone so much that you would even love them if they didn’t love you anymore? That’s what this song sings about. It’s literally the most sad, beautiful song ever.”

Listen to the original version of ‘Can’t Stop Loving You’ below:

Swift also performed ‘London Boy’, ‘Lover’, ‘The Archer’, and ‘You Need to Calm Down’, in addition to ‘Holy Ground’ which featured on 2012’s ‘Red’.

You can listen to Swift’s Live Lounge special on the BBC’s website here.

Her interview and Live Lounge segment begins around the 1:43:30 mark, with her cover of ‘Can’t Stop Loving You’ starting at 2:11:50.

Meanwhile, Keith Urban recently treated a Washington audience to a cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’, the title track of her latest album.

At the Washington State Fair on Saturday night (August 31), Urban surprised the crowd with his own rendition of the pop star’s latest hit, a song which he confessed on social media he wished he’d composed for himself.