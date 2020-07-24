Watch Taylor Swift’s magical video for ‘Cardigan’ from new album ‘Folklore’

Taylor Swift has released the music video for ‘Cardigan’, the single from her brand-new album ‘Folklore’.

In the video, which Swift directed herself, she enters an alternate world through her piano, wandering through a moss-covered forest and stormy seas, before returning home and wrapping herself in a cardigan.

In the credits for the clip, Swift specially thanked “on-set medics, COVID-19 compliance personnel and the crew for operating under the strictest guidelines including wearing PPE, practicing through sanitisation and respecting social distancing during the video shoot.”

Watch the video below:

Swift announced ‘Folklore’ out of the blue yesterday (July 24) on social media, revealing that it features collaborations with Bon Iver, Jack Antonoff and The National‘s Aaron Dessner.

“Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed,” she said in a statement.

“My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with.”

In a four-star review of ‘Folklore’, NME wrote, “The glossy production she’s lent on for the past half-decade is cast aside for simpler, softer melodies and wistful instrumentation. It’s the sound of an artist who’s bored of calculated releases and wanted to try something different.

“Swift disappeared into the metaphorical woods while writing ‘Folklore’, and she’s emerged stronger than ever.”