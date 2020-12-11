Watch Taylor Swift’s fantastical new music video for ‘Willow’

Taylor Swift has just released her ninth studio album ‘Evermore’, the follow-up to ‘Folklore’, and now she’s delivered a music video for its lead single ‘Willow’.

The video picks up where her video for ‘Cardigan’ left off, and sees Swift embark on another fantastical adventure with a character played by Taeok Lee, one of Swift’s backing dancers on tour.

Similar to the video for ‘Cardigan’, Swift directed the video for ‘Willow’ herself. In the YouTube chat before the album’s premiere, Swift revealed the meaning behind the visual.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Taylor Swift – ‘Evermore’ review: the freewheeling younger sibling to ‘Folklore’

“One scene represents how I feel about fame,” she said. There’s a scene to represent each season throughout the journey of the video.”

She also revealed that scenes from the video represent some tracks from her eighth studio album ‘Folklore’, including ‘Mirrorball’ and ‘Seven’.

Watch the video for ‘Willow’ below:

Before the video’s release, Swift thanked her collaborators on Twitter who “helped and guided” her in directing it.

Advertisement

She also thanked medical staff for making “sure every precaution was taken for our safety.”

…editor Chancler Haynes, set designers Ethan Tobman and Regina Fernandez and visual effects geniuses Grant Miller and David Lebensfeld. Thank you to our medical inspector who made sure every precaution was taken for our safety. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

‘Evermore’ is described by Swift as a “sister album” to ‘Folkore’. Upon announcing Evermore on Thursday, December 10, Swift explained that she, The National‘s Aaron Dessner, Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon and Jack Antonoff “just couldn’t stop writing songs.”

“To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music,” she continued. “We chose to wander deeper in.”

In a review of the album, NME‘s Hannah Mylrea wrote: “If ‘Folklore’ is an introspective, romantic older sister, ‘Evermore’ is the freewheeling younger sibling.

“‘Folklore’ was Swift’s masterful songwriting spun through a very specific sonic palette; ‘Evermore’ feels looser, with more experimentation, charm and musical shades at play.”