Watch a teaser for BTS’ new Japanese single, ‘Lights’

The band will release the Japanese language track next month

BTS have shared a teaser for their upcoming Japanese single ‘Lights’. Check it out below.

The track, which will be sung and rapped in Japanese, is set for release next month, backed with a new version of recent hit ‘Boy With Luv’.

In the 36-second video, the members of the seven-strong Korean group are seen running through a car park at night, sitting in an empty cinema, and heading to an ATM. It features a brief clip of music, in which Jungkook’s vocals can be heard.

‘Lights’ will be released on July 3. You can watch the teaser video below now.

Meanwhile, another new song will be released by the band tomorrow (June 21). The track is taken from their upcoming soundtrack for their new interactive mobile game, BTS World, and will feature the group’s rappers RM and Suga.

It will follow two other tracks from the soundtrack, which were released earlier this month. The first saw Jin, Jimin, and Jungkook team up with Charli XCX on ‘Dream Glow’, while the second saw V and J-Hope join forces with Zara Larsson for ‘A Brand New Day’.

BTS recently brought the European leg of their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour to a close in Paris, where Halsey made a surprise appearance to perform ‘Boy With Luv’. It was the first time the pop star had sung with the band on tour, with their only previous joint performance taking place at the 2019 BBMAs.

The tour also saw the group perform two sold-out shows at London’s Wembley Stadium. In a four-star review, NME said: “The inexorable global rise of the Bangtan Boys, as they’re also known, hasn’t happened by thinking ‘Will this do?’ So it’s to be expected that their new stadium pop show is super-sized and slickly produced.”