Watch a teaser clip of Lorde and Jack Antonoff covering Natalie Imbruglia’s ‘Torn’

Lorde and Jack Antonoff have teased a new cover of Natalie Imbruglia’s ‘Torn’, previewing a clip on a Brazilian TV show.

The two artists worked on Lorde’s new album ‘Solar Power’ following their collaboration on the Kiwi pop star’s second album ‘Melodrama’, which was released in 2017.

A clip of the ‘Torn’ cover was played during an interview with Lorde on Fantástico and has been shared by a fan account. The video shows the star and Antonoff performing the classic ‘90s song on the rooftop of New York’s Electric Lady Studios.

It’s not yet clear when the full cover will be released. Watch the teaser clip below now.

Previously the two artists have shared performance videos of Lorde’s own songs ‘Solar Power’, ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’ and ‘Dominoes’ from the studio rooftop.

Lorde released her third album ‘Solar Power’ on Friday (August 20). In a five-star review, NME said: “This is an album that grows in quiet stature with every listen, new nuggets of wisdom making their way to the surface, peeking through its beautiful instrumentation that weaves a stunning, leafy tapestry. Few artists strike gold on every record they create but, for the third time in a row, Lorde has done it again, crafting yet another world-beater.”

Last week, the musician also performed two tracks from the record for the first time in New York. Lorde debuted ‘California’ and ‘Fallen Fruit’ during an appearance in Central Park for Good Morning America’s summer concert series.

The rest of her set featured ‘Solar Power’, as well as ‘Melodrama’ songs ‘Green Light’ and ‘Perfect Places’. During an interview at the event, she teased that her upcoming world tour will boast “a big band show”.