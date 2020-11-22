Tegan and Sara made a remotely-filmed live appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday (November 20) to play their new single ‘Make You Mine This Season’.

The song, which features on the Happiest Season original soundtrack, is a typically bittersweet affair, framing emotional and romantic longing in a festive context.

‘Make You Mine This Season’ received a stripped-back acoustic debut on Clarkson‘s show – a month after the host had covered the duo’s 2013 hit ‘Closer’. Watch both performances below.

Earlier this week (November 18) the duo spoke out about the political situation in Poland, where more than 100 local governments, constituting approximately a third of the country, officially declared themselves “LGBT-free zones”.

“Our hearts break for the LGBTQ+ community in Poland,” Tegan and Sara wrote on Twitter. “We’ve played in Warsaw a few times + loved it. The anti LGBTQ policies + rhetoric are driving LGBTQ+ people out of the country. LGBTQ+ communities face persecution, hate, oppression + death in so many places around the world.”

“It can sometimes become overwhelming to think how our band can help around the world to draw attention, or raise awareness, or offer support, funds, or even hope to oppressed LGBTQ+ communities.. but we will keep trying.”

Last month (October 22) it was also confirmed that Tegan and Sara’s 2019 memoir, High School, is being adapted into a TV series by actor and filmmaker Clea Duvall.

The memoir touches on the twins’ teenage life in the ’90s and finding their identity. As Deadline reports, the show is being developed for IMDB TV, a free, ad-supported streaming service.