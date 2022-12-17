Watch ten-year-old lead a brutal cover of Slipknot’s ‘The Heretic Anthem’

Ten-year-old Zoë Franziska has led a brutal cover of Slipknot’s ‘The Heretic Anthem’ with the rest of the band made up of kids aged between 7 and seventeen.

“WARNING: Zoë is so intense that your screen might catch on fire,” reads the video’s description. “You might have nightmares if you look into her eyes and you might begin to think that Corey Taylor needs a vocal coach. A vocal coach named Zoë Franziska.”

The performance also includes a brand new guitar solo, written by 12-year-old guitarist Xander Markewich.

Slipknot originally released ‘The Heretic Anthem’ as part of their 2001 breakthrough album ‘Iowa’ and you can check out the Franziska-fronted cover below.

Earlier this year, Franziska went viral with her take on Korn’s ‘Freak On A Leash’.

The performance was organised by the O’Keefe Music Foundation, a non-profit organisation working towards providing instruments, music lessons and recording opportunities to young musicians around the world. “Why? Because art gives voice to our dreams and live music performance is becoming a dying art.” You can make a donation here.

Meanwhile, Slipknot are set to return to the UK next year, as part of Download Festival 2023. They’ll be joined by fellow headliners Bring Me The Horizon while Metallica will be performing two completely different headline sets, over two nights.

Speaking to NME about Slipknot’s return to Download, organiser Andy Copping said: “They’d worked their way up the bill and in 2009, I took the plunge and gave them their first festival headline slot anywhere in the world. Now, they’re seen as a headliner wherever they go. They’ve stayed very close to the festival ever since. The fans love them, the band loves Download and having them back for the 20th anniversary, off the back of another Number One album, it’s just perfectly timed.”

Copping continued: “One of the things Download has above most music festivals is that community spirit. Everybody is a huge music lover.”