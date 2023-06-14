Watch Texas’ Sharleen Spiteri join Wu-Tang Clan on stage in Glasgow

Texas frontwoman Sharleen Spiteri joined Wu-Tang Clan onstage during their recent performance in Scotland – view footage of the moment below, along with the full setlist.

The band took to the stage at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro arena on Monday (June 12), as part of their ongoing ‘N.Y. State Of Mind’ tour.

Towards the end of their 24-song set, the band surprised fans with a guest appearance from Spiteri with the Texas singer joining them onstage for a rendition of ‘Say What You Want (All Day, Every Day)’ — a track which she re-worked with the hip-hop group in 1998.

The moment also marked nearly 25 years since Wu-Tang Clan and Spiteri first joined forces to collaborate on the track, which occurred when she passed the song ‘Say What You Want’ – taken from the Scottish rock band’s 1997 album ‘White On Blonde’ – to RZA to mix and finalise the recording.

Eventually, the two ended up making an official collaboration of the track, and named the remixed version ‘Say What You Want (All Day, Every Day)’. Spiteri also famously performed a rendition of the song together at the 1998 Brit Awards with the group’s own Method Man. Find the Brit Awards performance below.

Alongside the guest appearance from the Texas singer, other highlights from the set included performances of their fan-favourite hits including “Protect Ya Neck’, ‘C.R.E.A.M.’ and ‘Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing ta F’ Wit’.

The group also used the performance to perform tracks from other artists, including Nancy Sinatra’s ‘Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)’, which opened the show, and The Beatles‘ 1969 ‘Abbey Road’ hit, ‘Come Together’. Check out footage of the show below, as well as the full setlist.

Just Sharleen Spiteri on stage with Wu-Tang Clan @OVOHydro, 25 years after their collab at the Brits. I mean, why not? pic.twitter.com/572LL6XMxr — Corrie Martin (@corriemartin1) June 12, 2023

Still canny get over Sharleen Spiteri being brought on stage during the Wu Tang gig last night 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FBQ6NhHU1X — Sean Daniel Levy (@SeanLevy1994) June 13, 2023

Wu-Tang Clan’s setlist was:

‘Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)’ (Nancy Sinatra cover)

‘Clan in da Front ‘(First part of song)

‘Liquid Swords’ (GZA/Genius song)

‘For Heavens Sake’

‘Incarcerated Scarfaces’ (Raekwon song)

‘Bring da Ruckus’

‘Da Mystery of Chessboxin’’

‘Tearz’

‘Clan in da Front’ (Second part of song)

‘Criminology (Raekwon song)

‘Ice Cream’ (Raekwon song)

‘’97 Mentality’ (Cappadonna song)

‘Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing ta F’ Wit’

‘Can It Be All So Simple’

‘Protect Ya Neck’

‘C.R.E.A.M.’

‘Come Together’ (The Beatles cover)

‘Reunited’

‘4th Chamber’ (GZA/Genius song)

‘Gravel Pit’

‘Say What You Want’ (All Day Every Day) (Texas cover) (with Sharleen Spiteri)

‘Shimmy Shimmy Ya’ (Ol’ Dirty Bastard song)

‘Got Your Money’ (Ol’ Dirty Bastard song)

‘Triumph’

Alongside their collaboration on ‘Say What You Want (All Day, Every Day)’ back in 1998, the hip-hop veterans also teamed up with the Texas singer once again in 2021, for a track called ‘Hi’, which appeared as the lead single on the rock band’s 10th studio album of the same name.

In other Wu-Tang Clan news, the group performed the last show of this leg of their ‘N.Y. State Of Mind’ tour yesterday (June 13) with a slot at The O2 in London. The remainder of the tour is set to kick off with various North American dates in September, including stops in Nashville, Hollywood and Tampa. Find tickets to the US shows here.

Last year, they also released their coffee table book Legacy, which came encased in a 400-pound steel chamber and was limited to just 36 copies.

The release was published to coincide with the 30th anniversary of Wu-Tang Clan’s seminal 1993 album ‘Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)’. The 300-page leather-bound book features never-before-seen photos of all 10 members of the group captured by photographers including Danny Hasting and Kyle Christy.

Earlier this year, Spiteri shared her love of Amy Winehouse’s ‘Back To Black’ when speaking as part of NME‘s Soundtrack Of My Life series.

She also recalled her time meeting Lionel Ritchie in NME‘s Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! series. “I was introduced to him as: ‘This is Sharleen from Texas’, and I clarified that: ‘I’m not actually from Texas; I’m in a band called Texas’,” she explained. “For the rest of the night, Lionel would go off and talk to somebody then return and go: ‘Were your parents from Texas? Does your father work in Texas?’ Every angle! He wouldn’t believe I wasn’t from Texas. To the point where I went: ‘Lionel, listen, fucking give it up! Drop it! We are just called Texas. There’s no connection whatsoever. None!”