Watch as Teyana Taylor flips Ma$e classic in sizzling new ‘How You Want It?’ video

The G.O.O.D. Music singer teams up with Diddy's son King Combs in the ode to hip-hop's golden era

Teyana Taylor is back as she releases her latest single, ‘How You Want It?’, featuring King Combs, son of hip-hop mogul Diddy – watch the video below.

On the new track, the pair flip the Ma$e and Total classic ‘What You Want’, which itself samples Curtis Mayfield‘s ‘Right on for the Darkness’, and was released through King Combs’ father’s Bad Boy Records in 1998.

Throwing it back to the 90s/early 2000s, not only does the song pay homage to the golden era of hip-hop, the video does too. Directed by Taylor herself (credited as Teyana “Spike Lee” Taylor), the video reimagines iconic music videos from the likes of LL Cool J (‘Doin’ It’) and Toni Braxton (‘Just Be a Man About It’).

Paying tribute to innovative music video director Hype Williams, the video even includes a staged recreation of the iconic “fish-eye” tunnel taken from the Williams video for the Notorious B.I.G.’s “Mo Money Mo Problems” featuring Ma$e and Puff Daddy.

As usual, Taylor comes through with her strong vocals backed by some soulful harmonies, while King Combs, who is proving himself quite the young rapper as of late, compliments the track with his energetic yet smooth flow.

Watch the video for ‘HYWI?’ below:

Taylor previously released a self-directed video for the Ghostface Killah-featured ‘Gonna Love Me (Remix)’, the original of which was released on her last album ‘K.T.S.E’, which was released in June 2018.