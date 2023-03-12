Watch The 1975 bring ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ to ‘Saturday Night Live’

The 1975 were the musical guests on last night’s (March 11) Saturday Night Live – watch the band perform two ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ tracks below.

Earlier this week The 1975 were involved in a handful of promos for the late night comedy sketch show alongside guest host, Wednesday star Jenna Ortega.

Taking to the show last night, the band performed ‘About You’ and ‘Oh Caroline’ from a set designed to look like a living room. The band used a similar setup during their recent At Their Very Best world tour.

Advertisement

Check out the performances below:

The 1975 previously appeared on Saturday Night Live in 2016 where they performed ‘Love Me’ and ‘The Sound’ from second album ‘I Like It When You Sleep For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It’.

Prior to the performance, The 1975 released a short film. The six-minute A Theatrical Performance Of An Intimate Moment sees vocalist Matty Healy meet fans while an Instagram description of the clip hints that further episodes could be released in the future.

This summer the Manchester group are due to play their biggest ever show at London’s Finsbury Park. Support will come from Cigarettes After Sex, Bleachers, The Japanese House and American Football, with “many more” still to be announced.

Advertisement

“The band is bringing with them an array of acts with their own unique takes on pop and rock for an unsurpassable day of live music in N4, London,” a press release stated. You can purchase tickets here.

The band will also play headline shows at Dublin’s St. Anne’s Park and Musgrave Park in Cork. They’ll also headline TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow, and Manchester’s Parklife.

The upcoming dates will follow on from The 1975’s acclaimed ‘At Their Very Best’ UK and Ireland arena tour, which took place in January. Shortly after that stint the band performed a tiny gig at Gorilla in Manchester as part of BRITs Week 2023.