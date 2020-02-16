The 1975 opened their UK tour in Nottingham last night (February 15), and debuted two new songs from their upcoming ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ LP – watch footage of the show below.

Matty Healy and co gave live debuts to ‘Guys’ and ‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’ from the upcoming album, which is set to drop on April 24.

‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’ appears to be a song previously referred to as ‘The Birthday Party’, which Healy previously described as being about the “interesting social minutiae of house parties.” Watch footage of its live debut below.

‘Guys’, meanwhile, is a slower, acoustic-led cut that was performed in front of archival footage from the quartet’s youth and across their career. Watch it below.

Elsewhere, the band played recent track ‘Me & You Together Song’, which NME called “devastatingly sincere” and “saw the band return to their roots,” alongside a host of cuts from across their three full-length albums.

‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ comes out on April 24 – so far, we’ve heard its Greta Thunberg-featuring opening track, the raucous ‘People’, ‘Frail State Of Mind’ and ‘Me & You Together Song’.

The 1975 won Band Of The Decade and the Innovation Award at this week’s NME Awards 2020. The band then played a special five-song closing set.

See The 1975’s full setlist from the Nottingham tour opener below.

They played:

The 1975 (‘A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships’)

People

Sex

TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME

Me & You Together Song

Sincerity Is Scary

It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)’

If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’ (live debut)

Love Me

I Couldn’t Be More In Love

Guys (live debut)

Robbers

fallingforyou

Milk

Lostmyhead

Frail State Of Mind

I Like America & America Likes Me

Somebody Else

I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)

Encore:

The 1975 (‘Notes On A Conditional Form’)

Love It If We Made It

Paris

Chocolate

Give Yourself A Try

The Sound