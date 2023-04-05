Watch The 1975 invite a fan on-stage to perform ‘Robbers’

The 1975 invited a fan on-stage to perform ‘Robbers’ during their show in Bangkok last night (April 4) – check out the footage below.

The Manchester band were playing at the Impact Arena in Thailand’s capital city as part of the Asian leg of their acclaimed ‘At Their Very Best’ tour.

Midway through the 20-song set, frontman Matty Healy granted an audience member’s wish to assist on guitar while The 1975 played ‘Robbers’ from their 2013 self-titled debut album.

“Wait a second,” Healy said. “Can you play it? Or are you just wanting to get on-stage? Can you play just the rhythm bit? [It’s] just E… you play E straight down the line? Come on then…”

After the fan made it up on stage, he was given a pair of in-ear stage monitors and handed Healy’s red guitar. The frontman then gave him some instructions before the ‘Robbers’ intro came in.

“It takes a lot of balls to get up on a stage in front of this many people, ladies and gentlemen,” Healy told the crowd. After the performance ended, the singer said: “So cool, man. Welcome to the band.”

Watch a fan-shot video of the moment here:

Healy’s mother, Loose Women presenter and former Coronation Street actor Denise Welch, has since shared a clip of the performance on her Instagram page.

“I miss Matty so much when he’s on a world tour even though we talk all the time,” she captioned the post. “But seeing videos like this melts my heart. In Bangkok (after a 38 hour trip from Mexico) making a young boys dream come true.”

During the UK leg of the ‘At Their Very Best Tour’ in January, Welch met Taylor Swift and Florence Welch backstage at The 1975’s concert in London.

This summer, The 1975 are due to play huge outdoor shows in London’s Finsbury Park, Dublin’s St. Anne’s Park, and Musgrave Park in Cork. They’ll also headline TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow, Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee, and Manchester’s Parklife.