Watch The 1975 perform early rarity ‘Anobrain’ for the first time in eight years

The 1975 have surprised fans by performing the early rarity ‘Anobrain’ live for the first time in eight years. Check out footage of the set below.

The moment took place during the band’s ongoing run of live shows across Europe, held as part of their ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ tour.

Taking to the stage at the Palladium venue in Cologne, Germany on Friday night (March 22), Matty Healy and co. opened up the show by playing the 2013 song ‘The City’ live for the first time during this tour, following it up with renditions of ‘Milk’ and ‘Me & You Together Song’.

It was the fourth song in the 24-track setlist, however, that caught fans off-guard, as the band broke out ‘Anobrain’ for the first time in eight years.

Originally, the song was released in 2013 as part of their ‘Music For Cars’ EP, and it hasn’t been included in a setlist by the band since the end of 2016. Check out footage of the performance below.

anobrain in the year 2024 nothing is real pic.twitter.com/pLn45NYFMK — sarah (@c0ncreteshoes_) March 22, 2024

I can’t believe they did ANOBRAIN most unexpected one yet pic.twitter.com/ItzbfbAe0U — esra (@1989healy) March 22, 2024

The rarity also made it into The 1975’s follow-up show in Amsterdam the next night (March 23), as the band finished the tour. On the final night, they also did a duet with the singer’s father, Tim Healy (Auf Wiedersehen, Pet, Benidorm), as the two came together in the AFAS Live venue to perform ‘All I Need To Hear’.

According to Setlist.fm, Matty Healy used the show in Cologne to announce details of a 10th-anniversary event for the band’s 2016 release ‘I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It’. However, it remains unclear what was said and the album is only eight years old now, meaning it may be a while until any official plans are confirmed.

In other news about The 1975, last month it was confirmed that the band have already begun work on a new album.

Healy took to the stage in Birmingham on February 21 to announce the news, and used the gig to briefly tease a new song. It also came shortly after he told fans that The 1975 would be going on an “indefinite hiatus” from live concerts when their current tour ends this month.

Elsewhere, it was reported over the weekend that Healy tried to buy the flat at the centre of the Night & Day Cafe noise dispute in a bid to help save the Manchester venue.