Watch The 1975 play ‘The Birthday Party’ live for the first time

The 1975 debuted their new song ‘The Birthday Party’ live for the first time on Wednesday (February 19).

Crowds at the Bournemouth International Centre were treated to hearing the new track in a live setting. The song is the fourth to be released by the band ahead of the release of their upcoming album ‘Notes on a Conditional Form’, although it’s not confirmed whether it will eventually feature on the tracklisting.

That same day Matty Healy and co. also shared the official music video for ‘The Birthday Party’, replete with “synapse-sizzling internet references” as NME wrote in a blog post decoding the visuals.

The track itself, as NME’s El Hunt described, is “packed full of The Sims soundtrack country-twang, and topped off with a gusty sax solo. Motoring forward on atop a lazy drum groove, Matty Healy reflects on society’s relationship with intoxication and issue-avoidance, breezily recounting a birthday party preceded by an earlier piss-up, and mimicking a robotic choir of girls asking ‘Do you wanna come and get fucked up?'”

In other news, Healy has called on the band’s fans for inspiration for a new track by asking them to send him the most hurtful things written about them.

Taking to Twitter earlier this week the frontman wrote: “Hey I’m doing a song send me a recording on your phone of you reading out the worst most hurtful thing that has been tweeted / written about you and send it to mattynoacf@gmail.com cheers xx.”

As with ‘The Birthday Party’ it’s unclear if this song will feature on their upcoming fourth album.

‘Notes on a Conditional Form’ arrives on April 24 via Dirty Hit.